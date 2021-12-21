AAP spreading false stories about Punjab’s education & health system: Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday alleged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders were spreading false stories about the education and health system of the state, which were one of the best in the country.

After inspecting a government school at his maternal village Makdona Kalan in his Assembly constituency Sri Chamkaur Sahib where deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia had alleged poor infrastructure during a visit, Channi said rumor monger AAP leadership has been indulging in the slanderous campaign.

He said instead of fault-finding in Punjab and Punjabis, AAP leaders should focus on providing basic facilities to the people of Delhi where people are suffering due to their poor performance.

The CM said AAP leaders are clamoring for power but their nefarious designs will be thwarted by the wise people of Punjab. Channi said contrary to claims made by AAP leaders, the school in his maternal village Makdona Kalan was not only perfect but one of the best schools in the state. The CM said he had already sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for this school besides astroturf worth Rs 70 lakh for the school.

Channi said as compared to any school of their frivolous ‘Delhi Model’, this school has one of the best infrastructure, computer lab, library, educational online facility, and modern projector room.

The Chief Minister said the same school was visited some days ago by self -contradictory deputy CM of Delhi who tried to paint the school in bad color by showing a storeroom. He said even the storeroom was better but Sisodia opted to switch off lights of the room when they failed to get any tangible evidence against the school, to prove their wrong point. “This exposes the propaganda unleashed by outsiders of AAP to fulfill their lust of having power” added Channi.