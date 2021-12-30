AAP can repeat Chandigarh MC polls results all over the country: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said post the AAP victory in Chandigarh civic polls, there is a discussion the party can defeat both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the entire country.

Addressing a gathering during the victory march in Chandigarh in celebration of the AAP’s victory on 14 seats despite fielding candidates for the first time in the civic polls, Kejriwal said results of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections are being discussed all over the country.

“There is a discussion going on in the country that after Delhi, when the Aam Aadmi Party can uproot the Congress and the BJP which has been ruling Chandigarh for a long time, then AAP can do the same in the whole country,” he said while thanking Chandigarh residents for the party’s victory.

Kejriwal said it was not so easy to defeat the BJP and Congress, which have been in Chandigarh for a long time and are the country’s oldest parties.” But after defeating them, now their responsibility has increased, and work will have to be done keeping the trust shown by the people,” he added.

Kejriwal said that the people of Chandigarh have cast their vote after seeing the Delhi model of AAP. Applying the Delhi model in Chandigarh will also make it the most beautiful city, he said.

The AAP leader said the city of Chandigarh must be given back the tag of ‘City Beautiful’ and make it the most beautiful city in the country. Kejriwal said after winning Delhi, he won the municipal elections of Chandigarh, similarly, he will come to Chandigarh to administer an oath after securing a historic victory in the Punjab Legislative Assembly elections.

Kejriwal took a jibe at the Congress party and said that we run both, the bus and the government, mafia-free. AAP’s government will eliminate corruption and mafia rule and will give a stable and honest government to the people, he said.

He said the wind of development of Delhi will now flow in Chandigarh too. Aam Aadmi Party will clean up the soot that has been put on the beauty of the city by the Congress and BJP, which have ruled the city corporation for 25 years, Kejriwal said.

On the question of making a mayor in the municipal corporation, Kejriwal claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party will make its mayor in Chandigarh; it will announce the name soon.