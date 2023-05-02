89 Haryana govt school students clear JEE advanced exam

As many as 89 students of Haryana government schools, who were given free coaching by the state government under the ‘Super 100 programme’, have achieved success in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 results.

Haryana School Education Minister Kanwar Pal applauded the commendable performance of the Haryana Super-100 Batch 2021-23 in the JEE. He said the top-five students in the Super-100 programme had performed exceptionally well. Vikas from Sirsa scored 99.58 per cent while Vikas Kumar of Hisar scored 99.00 per cent, Aditya Mohan from Rohtak scored 97.98 per cent, Ajay Kumar from Jind scored 97.81 per cent and Akash from Jind scored 97.22 per cent marks.

Female students are have also shown excellent performance. Mehak from Jind district secured 96.55 per cent and Neha scored 95.64 per cent marks, the minister said.

Kanwar Pal congratulated the students for their stupendous achievement and excellent performance and extended best wishes to them. Since its inception, the Super-100 programme has been effective with hundreds of students being admitted to join Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other prestigious institutions since its inception.

“This success of the programme is a result of the government’s education policy, which aims to provide quality education and equal opportunities to students in Haryana,” he added.

Under the Super-100 programme, started by the Haryana government in 2018 for meritorious students of state-run government schools to get admission in premier higher educational institutions of the country, free coaching is provided to the selected students from the remote areas of the state.

Through a selection process, students studying in government schools are selected to be a part of this two-year training programme, where the Vikalp Foundation conducts the training work, and other expenses are borne by the Haryana government. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE results on Saturday.