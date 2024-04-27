KU and ISKCON join forces to combat student stress

In response to the escalating concerns surrounding stress among students and educational professionals, Kalyani University, in collaboration with ISKCON of Sridham Mayapur, organized a comprehensive seminar aimed at addressing stress reduction strategies. The event, held on Thursday, witnessed a confluence of academic and spiritual insights, marking a proactive approach towards tackling this pressing issue.

The initiative, spearheaded by the University’s Centre for Cultural Studies and ISKCON, garnered support from various departments within the university, including the department of folklore, department of physical education and the National Service Scheme.

The seminar was inaugurated by Prof Amlendu Bhuiyan, the acting vice-chancellor of the university.

The interactive session that ensued saw active participation from students, who voiced their concerns and sought guidance on coping mechanisms.

Prof (Dr) Sujay Kumar Mandal, on behalf of the organizers, expressed the significance of addressing stress-related issues and announced plans for ongoing counseling sessions, workshops, and training camps dedicated to stress reduction.