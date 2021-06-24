Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed on Wednesday that the Centre has sent a letter rejecting the proposal for doorstep delivery of ration in Delhi.

Quoting the letter sent by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, Sisodia said, “The central government has cited reasons like pricing, verification of addresses, mobility to narrow lanes and multi storeys where the poor live, accommodating change of addresses in the rejection letter. These are blatant excuses by the central government. One of the reasons given by the letter is that how will delivery of the ration be ensured if the vehicle carrying the ration faces breakdown or gets stuck in traffic. These kinds of excuses are very unbecoming of a Prime Minister in the 21st century. If pizza, clothes, food can be delivered all around, why not ration for the poor?”

Stating that the PDS falls under the ambit of the state government, the Centre has exerted its jurisdiction. “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a scheme to deliver ration to the homes of cardholders in the city. The Central Government had earlier suggested the removal of the term ‘Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna’ from the scheme, which the Delhi Government had accepted. But now in a letter addressed to the Delhi Government, the Centre has rejected the scheme entirely,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal took to Twitter to display his disappointment over the Centre’s response. He pointed that the Modi government is in continuous dispute with state governments, and this attitude will hinder the development objectives.

“We received a disparaging letter from Central Government citing senseless reasons to stop the door-step delivery of ration to our people. Delivery of ration might get hindered due to vehicles being stuck in traffic or because people live on the third floor in buildings are some reasons cited in the letter by Central Government. Our country, in the 21st century, has reached the moon but PM Modi is stuck on the third floor. Quarrelling with everyone around, whether it is on Twitter, with Lakshadweep, Mamta Didi, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi Government, Farmers, Businesspeople, and even the Chief Secretary of West Bengal. How will our nation develop if all our Central Government does is fight constantly? The doorstep delivery of ration is for the people of our nation, there is no need to add obstructions here,” he said in a series of tweets.

हर वक्त हर किसी से झगड़ा सही नहीं- ट्विटर, लक्श्द्वीप, ममता दीदी, महाराष्ट्र, झारखंड, दिल्ली सरकार, किसानों, व्यापारियों, पश्चिम बंगाल के चीफ़ सेक्रेटेरी तक से झगड़ा इतना झगड़ा, हर वक्त राजनीति से देश आगे कैसे बढ़ेगा? घर घर राशन योजना राष्ट्रहित में है। इस पर झगड़ा मत कीजिए — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 23, 2021

केंद्र की चिट्ठी आयी है। बेहद पीड़ा हुई। इस क़िस्म के कारण देकर हर घर राशन योजना ख़ारिज कर दी- राशन गाड़ी ट्रैफ़िक में फँस गयी या ख़राब हो गयी तो तीसरी मंज़िल तक राशन कैसे जाएगा (21वीं सदी का भारत चाँद पर पहुँच गया, आप तीसरी मंज़िल पर अटक गए) संकरी गली में कैसे जाएगा https://t.co/SiJKbBDbtU — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 23, 2021

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “PM has left all his work and has resorted to just fighting and obstructing work of State Governments. Why has PM Modi adopted such a quarrelsome nature? In 75 years of Indian history, it is perhaps the first time that we have a PM who fights all the time. Sometimes with the CM of West Bengal or with the CM of Maharashtra or even with officials of states on Facebook or Twitter. Seems like PM wakes up every morning and makes a list of who to fight with everyday.”