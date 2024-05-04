Kejriwal, wife Sunita, Sisodia among AAP’s star campaigners in Delhi

The AAP on Saturday released a list of its 40 star campaigners, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is currently lodged in jail, and his wife Sunita Kejriwal for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in the national capital.

According to a list of campaigners issued by the AAP, besides Kejriwal and his wife, it included names of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former health minister Satyendar Jain and senior party leader Sanjay Singh.

Notably, Sisodia and Jain are in jail.

Advertisement

The list also includes the names of senior AAP leaders Gopal Rai, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Atishi, ND Gupta and Swati Maliwal.

Among others included names of Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, Pankaj Gupta and Dilip Pandey.

Meanwhile, the party also released a separate list of 40 star campaigners, including Kejriwal and his wife.

It may be mentioned that the AAP, part of the INDIA bloc, announced seat-sharing with Congress in Delhi and several states including Haryana for the general elections.

As per the agreement, in Delhi of the seven parliamentary seats, AAP is contesting in four parliamentary seats and Congress in three constituencies.

Voting for the seven LS seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25.

In the 2019 general elections, both the parties drew a blank.