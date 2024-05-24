Violence erupts in poll-bound Odisha; 35,000 security personnel deployed

Amid reports of poll-related violence ahead of the third phase of simultaneous polls, the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer on Friday asked parties to refrain their supporters from indulging in any form of violence, intimidation, or threats to voters and candidates.

Odisha, 6th phase, voting, LS Polls 2024, violence

It may be recalled here that a Bharatiya Janata Party worker died ahead of 2nd phase polls in Odisha while several others sustained serious injuries in a fight with the ruling Biju Janata Dal activists in the Khallikote area of Ganjam district. While 25 persons have been taken into custody in this connection, the State Government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the poll violence and murder of a BJP worker.

Advertisement

Besides the reported cases, several unreported cases of skirmish, scuffle and fight have come to light, bringing to fore the uneasy calm in parts of the State ahead of the polls.

“The crux of the issue is that several candidates in the fray are shadowed by criminal antecedents. Therefore, clashes are bound to occur sooner or the later regardless of the preemptive measures undertaken by the authorities. The spectre of violence loomed large over prior to the election process began. As electioneering and polling began, the worst fear came true. Besides the reported incidents, the State has witnessed several such incidents of poll-related violence in the first two phases. But these cases were not reported”, claimed Ranjan Mohanty of Odisha Election Watch, a poll rights body.

Meanwhile CEO Dhal said 121 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) teams have been deployed to ensure violence-free elections.

Six parliamentary constituencies of Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar and the 42 assembly segments are going to polls on 25 May. 94.48 lakh voters are eligible to caste their franchise in tomorrow’s twin polls.

A total of 35,000 state police and paramilitary security personnel have been deployed to ensure free and fair, peaceful polling to be held under 12 police districts of Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Cuttack Urban Police District, Nayagada, Puri, Khordha and Bhubaneswar Urban Police District, Director General of Police Arun Kumar Sarangi said on Friday.