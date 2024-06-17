West Bengal train accident: Centre announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh; PM Modi expresses condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the tragic train accident in West Bengal’s Darjeeling. The PM said that he has spoken to the officials to take stock of the situation.

“The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji is on the way to the site of the mishap as well,” the PM wrote on ‘X’.

At least eight people, including the loco pilot, were killed and around 25 others sustained injuries after a goods train rammed into Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station under Siliguri subdivision in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district.

All the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals and efforts are on to clear the track.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is enroute to Darjeeling, announced an enhanced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 2.5 lakh for seriously injured. Rs 50,000 will also be given to those who sustained minor injuries in the accident.

“Enhanced ex-gratia compensation will be provided to the victims – Rs 10 lakhs in case of death and Rs 2.5 lakhs towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries,” the minister said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000 for the deceased and the injured, respectively.