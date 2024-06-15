With prohibition lifted, sea fishing hubs back to life in Odisha

Odisha’s sea fishing hubs bounced back to life on Saturday with the resumption of sea-fishing voyage after the withdrawal of two-month long breeding season fishing prohibition.

The major sea fish landing centres in Paradip, Kharinasi, Astaranga, Balaramgadi, Dhamra and Gopalpur are now abuzz with activities.

It may be recalled here that the Odisha government had earlier clamped a two-month-long prohibition on marine fishing operation in a move to ensure the safe breeding of sea fish. The prohibitory orders which remained in force since April 15 were withdrawn on Friday night.

Sea-going fishermen ventured into the sea with their fishing crafts since early morning today that were lying idle for the past two months.

With the fishing vessels carrying the crews reappearing along the seawater, it marked the beginning of seasonal fishing trade.

“With excellent weather and favourable sea conditions, the fishing voyage got a kick start today. The ceremonial puja rituals were performed at the fishing harbours before the commencement of sea voyage. Everybody is optimistic of making up the loss due to the fishing ban. We are hard-working people. We are ready to fight adverse sea conditions to get higher fish catch”, remarked a seagoing fisherman, K. Ramulu Raju from Sandhakuda fishing village on the outskirts of Paradip port town.

The annual fishing ban had been enforced under Odisha marine fishing regulation act for the larger interest of those living on fishing activity. The restriction on fishing is imposed every year to allow breeding and multiplication of fish population. Thus it is aimed at greater interest for the fishermen as it leads to the larger yield, said marine fisheries officials.

Those living on fishing and ancillary activities had been badly hit by the ban. Sea fishing has suffered major interruption this year. Frequent formation of low pressure and resultant cyclonic weather has posed major impediments as fishermen and crews were forced to suspend the fishing operation following nature induced causes, said a cross section of trawl operators.

The fishing harbours are now buzzing with activities. Fish merchants from West Bengal have already arrived in fish landing centres to purchase fish from the fishermen. Similarly, seafood exporters of the state have opened their offices and fish collection centers to purchase fish and prawn from the fishermen, said office bearers of trawler owners’ association of Paradip.