Technology played a dominant role in transformation of the state judiciary during the trying times of pandemic and post pandemic period. The judges of the Orissa High Court rose to the occasion through their constant effort in the transformation and guiding the district judiciary in the right direction, Orissa High Court Chief Justice Dr S Muralidhar said.

Chief Justice Dr S Muralidhar said this while inaugurating thirteen new courts in the Cadre of Senior Civil Judge Court in hybrid mode. These courts are spread across the geographical diversity of Odisha.

Appreciating the State Government for the support in establishment of new Courts, he said the new Courts are fully equipped to take up the challenges with the help of technology.

Lauding the women judicial officers who presided over the women court, he urged for more and more women participation in the judicial task force.

The opening of new Courts will increase the rate of disposal of cases and the litigant public of the locality will be benefited immensely by availing justice at their door steps, Justice Biswanath Rath said on the occasion.

Justice Debabrata Dash urged the young advocates to upgrade themselves legally, to adopt the technological advancement in the ever growing legal system and to aid in the administration of justice by their conviction in gaining legal knowledge.

The presiding officers of newly established Courts will lay their foundation firmly in due dispensation of justice, he said.

The presiding officers must toil hard to serve the society with reasonable dispensation of justice. All the stakeholders should work together to cater the needs of the people of the locality particularly those belonging to poor and marginalized groups, said Dr Justice BR Sarangi.

The access to justice is the symbol of proper functioning of dynamic democracy. Infrastructure development is one of the aspects to access justice. It helps the socially disadvantaged people, impoverished and marginalized groups to access justice more convincingly, Justice S Talapatra said.

Addressing the presiding officers, he said the newly opened Courts should constantly strive to develop innovative ideas and put efforts in the best use of infrastructure of the Court system. Just and proper dispensation of justice is a measure to stabilize peace and tranquility in the society, Justice Talapatra added.