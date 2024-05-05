How to keep yourself updated on current technology trends?

A big question that comes to mind is how to keep yourself updated with the latest technology. There are certain steps or practices that you need to follow in order to make it happen.

Current news: One of the key things to do is to read the current news piece on the latest technology every day. You can also check if the industry organisation has a local chapter, and you can go through that as well. For the most balanced approach, you can get your news from technology-focused publications and tech news sites online.

A tech-savvy mentor or friend: Now, this is also a very important aspect of keeping yourself updated with the latest developments in the technology field. Meet periodically with your mentor to discuss tech advances and applications in the workplace.

Conferences and tech events: Another helpful way to improve your knowledge is to listen to industry leaders, attend classes, and talk with vendors about their products. You can also check out technology-focused events and apply what you have learned to your industry.

Social media: Many influencers on social media spread knowledge on technology and emerging trends. You can subscribe to them or set alerts to notify you when your favourite tech influencer posts new material.

Podcasts: Podcasts are another great way to keep yourself up-to-date on general technology news and industry-specific technological advances. There are even podcasts that serve as virtual coding classes.