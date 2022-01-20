Odisha logs highest COVID-19 fatality in the last three months as infection surge goes unabated

Odisha on Thursday recorded the highest single-day death count in the past three months as seven infected people succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as there is no letup in Coronavirus surge with the coastal State logging 10,368 fresh cases on Thursday.

With the latest daily infection count, the cumulative tally has climbed to 11,77,462, while the State currently has 88,346 active cases.

A total of 10,80,562 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 6,785 in the past 24 hours. The toll mounted to 8,501 with four deaths in Bhubaneswar and one each in Sambalpur, Khurda, and Ganjam districts. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants including 145 cases yesterday.

Khurda district, which includes the state capital Bhubaneswar, continues to be State’s Covid hotspot and reported the highest number of new cases at 3,036, followed by Sundargarh at 1,505 and Cuttack at 940.

All the 30 districts in the State currently have active cases while Khordha, Sundargarh Cuttack, Sambalpur and Balasore with over 2,500 active cases are placed in the red zone. 12 other districts with above 1,000 active cases are bracketed in the yellow zone category while the remaining 13 districts figure in the green zone with fewer than 1,000 active cases.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 91.77% while active cases account for 7.50% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.15% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.33% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.07% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The state’s health authorities have so far administered 5,46,77,871 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,30,91,288 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 2,66,592 have so far received booster or precaution doses so far. Over 74% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.