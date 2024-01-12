609 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in India

As many as 609 Covid cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

With the detection of the new cases, total Covid caseload rose to 4,50,20,942. It also included the JN.1 Covid variant cases.

According to the data of the ministry, out of these, Karnataka reported 240, followed by Maharashtra 144 and Kerala 72.

Delhi reported 16 new Covid cases during the said period.

As per the data, three more succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 5,33,412. Two deaths were reported from Kerala and one from Karnataka.

On the other hand, 660 people recovered from the disease, taking the total recovery to 4,44,84,162.

Active cases in the country stand at 3,368.