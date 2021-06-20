The Odisha government has drawn up a blueprint to speed up the Covid-19 vaccination drive on a campaign mode by targeting to inoculate 3 lakh people on a daily basis.

Since the commencement of the vaccination programme in the State since 16 January, a total of 93.73 lakh doses have been administered with 17.97 lakh beneficiaries receiving both the doses.

The State has set the target for vaccinating 3.09 crore people above 18 years of age with cumulative 6.18 crore doses. Presently, the average daily vaccine coverage is less than 1.5 lakh doses across the State. As the State government is likely to get additional doses from the centre based on the vaccine consumption and vaccine wastage rate, the vaccination drive is being stepped manifold with a daily target of 3 lakh vaccination from 21 January.

Under revised strategy of COVID 19 Vaccination drive, the State government has decided to expand the 18-44 years and above 45 years vaccination drive in all blocks and Urban Local Bodies from 21 June in a campaign mode and completely consume available stocks from the central and State supply within shortest possible time, said health and family welfare officials on Sunday.

From tomorrow (21 June), at least 5 sessions are being planned in each block, 5 sessions in each Notified Area Councils, 10 sessions in each Municipality and at least 20 in each Municipal Corporations. Additional sessions can also be planned as per need. The district authorities can plan for both online and on-site sessions based on feasibility. At the same time, the beneficiaries already due for 2nd dose shall be mobilized to ensure timely vaccination, they concluded.