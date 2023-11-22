Ramdev says COVID-19 vaccination a ‘big scam’; hits out at modern medicine

Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday attacked modern medical education and alleged that its content is erroneous and dictated by the pharma sector.

He also came down heavily on COVID-19 vaccination for leading to cardiac arrests and other ailments among the people, especially the younger generation.

Talking to media in Haridwar, the Patanjali Trust head asserted that modern medicine is nothing but a “big scam”.

Advertisement

“Non-traditional medical students are being imparted erroneous content. This content is not prepared by the country’s requisite medical authorities but dictated by modern medicine manufacturers. Pharmaceutical companies are making the content of medical education,” he claimed.

“They are running the show as these pharma companies own Rs 200 lakh crore business empire. It is all about economics,” he said.

Ramdev said he would continue his battle against such elements.

“Patanjali trust had done what modern medical science has failed to do,” he said.

He also attacked the coronavirus vaccination regime, its procedure and the haste shown by the government in inoculating people.

According to Ramdev, rising cases of cardiac arrests among the young is the result of unguided COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

Besides heart attacks, the vaccination has also resulted in paralytic attacks, high blood pressure, autoimmune symptoms and a host of other complications in human body, he said.

“It is dangerous to say anything on the perilous impact of Covid vaccination… before 2024 (Lok Sabha polls). Non-documentation of side effects and other complications due to the vaccine as well as inadequate guidelines for inoculation were a disaster. All of it is a big scam.

“Overdoses of steroids, antibiotics and vaccination resulted in paralysis, high blood pressure, autoimmune diseases and a host of other complications,” the yoga guru added.