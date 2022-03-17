Human interference in forest areas decreases in Odisha

The Odisha model of Joint Forest Management (JFM) has tasted success during the past years resulting in consistent growth in the forest canopy, density, and wildlife, a top official of the State government claimed on Wednesday.

The proper functioning of JFM has paved the way for the reduction of human interference in forest areas. Besides, the cases of man-made forest fires have also considerably declined in the State.

As a result, the people inhabiting the core areas of the wildlife sanctuary have volunteered to accept the government’s scheme for voluntary shifting to fringe areas. An independent third-party assessment study of JFM in the State has found the successful initiative of the government, said Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, while inaugurating a one-day colloquium held here today.

The government has directed the concerned authorities to make it more people-centric and transformative with the 5-T framework, he said.

“People’s belongingness towards the forest would be manifold when they would find more remunerative means of livelihood from it. New strategies of forest management more transformative keeping people and their livelihood at the center are being worked out”, he observed.

“Once problems of the people are resolved through forest management strategies, they will turn to the civil regiment force for forest protection in their respective areas”, he pointed out.

The State government has constituted as many as 14,222 Vana Sanrakshyana Samities (VSS) and Environment Development Committees (EDCs) in 30 districts covering the area of 12,192 sq kms of forest area.

“The participation of VSSs and EDCs in forest development activities led to a 70% reduction in pressure on forests. The hazards like a forest fire, use of poles and timbers, and grazing, etc have been reduced to the tune of 50%”, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Sishir Kumar Ratho said while presenting outcomes of the Independent Third Party Assessment Study.

Because of this, several benefits like increased regeneration of the forest increased employment and income generation opportunities for people, and increased collection of non-timber forest produce took place, which in turn added to the income of the community from forest and forestry. The JFM approach also led to the creation of community assets like school buildings, storage go-down, healthcare facilities, creation of nature camps and eco-destinations. These facilities also added to the socio-economic well-being of the people and the area, Head of Forest Force Ratho added.