Atishi warns people against BJP’s anti-slum policies

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday warned slum dwellers in the city against voting for the BJP, alleging that the saffron party is distributing clothes and plans to offer money ahead of the polls. She stated that such gestures would not address their needs over the next five years.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi highlighted the initiatives introduced by AAP national convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, such as mohalla clinics, free education in government schools, and free water and electricity. She asserted that these measures would provide long-term support to the city’s slum residents.

She further claimed that Kejriwal is the only leader who has consistently prioritized the welfare of slum dwellers, accusing the BJP of planning to demolish slums and remove the names of their residents from voter lists.

Atishi criticized the BJP, alleging that the party views slum areas as untouchable. She claimed that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (PUSA), shanties along the route were covered to hide them from view.

She added that similar measures were taken during the G-20 Summit, with slums concealed and police deployed outside these areas.

The Delhi CM accused BJP leaders of creating a false image by visiting slums, taking photographs with residents, and pretending to care for them. She alleged that slums visited by BJP leaders are often demolished within months.

Atishi also accused the BJP of using visits to slums as an excuse to identify residents and subsequently have their names removed from voter lists, effectively depriving them of their democratic rights.

She cited the example of Ambedkar Basti in Shahdara, claiming that many residents there were victims of such actions by the BJP.