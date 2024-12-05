Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi to showcase NE’s huge potential

The first-ever Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi will showcase the rich diversity of Northeast India, highlighting the region’s crafts, art, and cultural heritage in a grand commercial manner.

The three-day festival being organised the Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC) and Invest India will kick off on Friday. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It may be mentioned that the PM had named the eight North Eastern states as ‘Ashta Lakshmi’,the eight forms of the goddess of wealth. The eight states contribute significantly to India’s cultural, social, and economic firmaments.

“Many programmes have been lined up during the festival to showcase the region’s huge potential in different sectors and its vibrant culture.

The Mahotsav provides an unprecedented platform to showcase the region’s vibrant textile industry, artisanal crafts, and unique Geographical Indication (GI) products,” an official said.

During the event, industry leaders, designers, and fashion experts will discuss sustainable fashion, the future of handloom, and the global potential of Northeast India’s textile industry.A grand musical extravaganza is also on the cards.

The event will foster long-term business relationships between Northeast India’s artisans and buyers through buyer-seller meets. There will be technical sessions and round table investment forum where investors will meet state representatives, industry leaders and entrepreneurs to discuss investment opportunities in textiles, handloom and handicrafts, agriculture and allied sectors, tourism and hospitality, education and skill development.

Each of the eight states in NER will present their investment opportunities and highlight investment-ready projects in key sectors. An NER postal stamp pavilion will showcase the rich postal history of the region.