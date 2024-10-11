AAP setting new records of lying: Vijender Gupta

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Friday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after it claimed of beautifying a covered drain in Dwarka and said the ruling dispensation is setting new records of “lying” every day.

Reacting to a video shared by AAP on X, claiming of beautifying a covered drain in Dwarka, Gupta, who is also the member of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said, “AAP is setting new records of lying every day. The video posted on the AAP’s handle on X is a blatant lie.”

In the video, a project beautifying a covered drain in Dwarka is credited to the Delhi government, with praises being showered on former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Leader of Opposition said, “It is shameful that the AAP has stooped so low as to claim the Central government’s development work as its own. The AAP leaders showed no hesitation while making the video and started spreading blatant lies to take credit for the Central government’s work. AAP leaders, in desperation, are resorting to such falsehoods to mislead the people of Delhi instead of presenting their report card before the public as elections approach.”

Accusing the AAP of obstructing Centre’s projects in the national capital, Gupta said, “The AAP consistently obstructs Central government projects led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, be it the extension of the Delhi Metro, new highways by NHAI, or the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Now, they are making fake videos of the development work done by the Central government and trying to claim credit by putting their own label on it.”

Referring to the 2025 Assembly elections, he said, “The people of Delhi have understood AAP’s lies and will not fall for their deceit. The public will teach the AAP, which thrives on lies, deceit, and fraud, a lesson by defeating them in the upcoming assembly elections.”

Meanwhile, the DDA responded to the video and said that the development work was not done by the Delhi government but by it, under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The DDA informed that the said project was inaugurated by the LG in February this year.