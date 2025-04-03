Delhi assembly to soon switch to solar power: Vijender Gupta

Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Thursday that the Delhi Legislative Assembly would be fully converted to solar power mode within the next one hundred days.

The development and heritage represent two sides of the same coin, emphasizing that “we are firmly committed to both heritage conservation and technological advancement,” he added.

The speaker made this announcement at a press conference following the conclusion of the second session of the eighth legislative assembly on Wednesday, and noted that the Delhi assembly currently incurs an electricity bill of approximately Rs 15 lakh per month, and by transitioning to solar energy, they will be able to achieve significant cost savings on this expenditure.

Gupta also stated that the assembly would be modernizing the press room, while upgrading useful facilities.

Highlighting the historical significance of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Gupta noted that the premises hosted the meetings of the first Parliament of India and was the site where the nation’s freedom fighters faced execution.

He stated that he would soon arrange a meeting with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Union minister for culture, to discuss the development of the Assembly as a designated heritage monument.

Meanwhile, the speaker also deliberated on a Calling Attention Notice regarding alleged persistent power outages in certain areas of Delhi on April 1, 2025, while opposition Member, Kuldeep Kumar, had submitted this notice, however, he was notably absent when the matter was brought up for discussion in the House, and other opposition members were similarly not present during the proceedings.

Nevertheless, considering the importance of presenting an accurate account of the situation to the public, the Speaker proceeded with the Calling Attention Motion for deliberation in the House, while eight members had expressed their perspectives over a duration of 58 minutes, followed by a comprehensive statement delivered by the Power Minister Ashish Sood.

He has also appointed the chairpersons of the Financial Committees of the house for the year 2025-2026.

According to Gupta, Ajay Mahawar has been appointed as the chairperson of Committee on Public Account, MLA Gajender Drall as the chairperson of Committee on Government Undertakings and Harish Khurana for the Committee on Estimates.

He also said that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Committee on Government Undertakings (COGU) have been constituted, and he expressed hope that they will present their reports within three months after a thorough examination of the CAG reports that have been so far tabled in the house.