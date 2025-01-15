“AAP hiding CAG report shows they are dishonest”: Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit takes jibe at Kejriwal

Congress candidate from New Delhi, Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday attacked Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal over his alleged involvement in the liquor scam case, saying AAP hiding the CAG report shows their dishonesty.

Speaking to ANI, Dikshit said,” CAG report has made it clear that it was Rs 2000 crore scam. If they received so much money in the deal, then the PMLA case should be imposed. Even the High Court has said that AAP hiding the CAG report shows they are dishonest.”

Dikshit remarks came after Central government on Wednesday reportedly authorised ED to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal in alleged liquor scam case.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has authorized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to initiate prosecution against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for their alleged involvement in money laundering linked to the liquor scam case, official sources said on Wednesday.

A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi government’s excise policy revealed a revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore to the state exchequer.

The report’s findings stated that there were deviations from the objective of the policy, a lack of transparency in pricing, and violations in issuing licenses that were not penalised.

Of the losses worth Rs 2,026 crore to the state exchequer, the loss of Rs 890 crore resulted from the government’s failure to re-tender the surrendered licenses before the policy period concluded, according to the report. Moreover, exemptions granted to the zonal licenses led to the loss of Rs 941 crore.

“The Department was issuing licenses without checking various requirements relating to Excise Rules and Terms and Conditions for the issue of different types of licenses. It was observed that licenses were issued without ensuring solvency, submission of audited financial statements, submission of data regarding sales and wholesale price declared in other states and across the year, verification of criminal antecedents from the competent authority etc.,” the executive summary of the CAG report read.