Sehrawat questions AAP’s stand on school fee stopped by govt

Delhi BJP General Secretary and MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said on Wednesday that Education Minister Ashish Sood stopped private schools from increasing fees and ordered their audit in response to complaints against them.

Sood has clarified that the private schools would be allowed to increase their fees only after they submit their audit reports. However, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders continued to make statements on the matter, she added.

Claiming an ongoing cold war within the AAP’s legislative group and organization, Sehrawat alleged even party supremo Arvind Kejriwal failed to control this internal strife. As a result, leaders of the party, including Atishi and state unit president Saurabh Bhardwaj appear to be giving different statements on the same issue every day.

The BJP general secretary also claimed that the people of Delhi are asking why AAP leader Atishi is making statements against the government for stopping the fee hike.