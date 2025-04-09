Chaos erupts in J&K Assembly as AAP MLA clashes with BJP, PDP members

Tension prevailed outside the Assembly complex here on Wednesday after a scuffle broke out between the lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Mehraj Malik, and members of the BJP and supporters of the PDP seated in the visitors’ gallery.

The incident was reportedly triggered by Malik’s remarks against the BJP and PDP leader Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, which led to a fistfight between the enraged groups.

The clash escalated while Malik was speaking to media persons, and some PDP activists confronted him for allegedly making “derogatory remarks” against Mufti.

Some protesting BJP members were also seen advancing towards Malik, who was eventually pushed inside the Assembly complex and rescued by marshals. Security personnel prevented the situation from deteriorating into a full-blown physical altercation between the AAP MLA and PDP activists.

Malik alleged that the PDP activists were deliberately allowed to enter the complex to silence his voice.

Tensions further escalated after BJP members accused Malik of making derogatory comments against Hindus during his media interaction.

BJP MLAs Vikram Randhawa and Yudhvir Sethi condemned Malik’s statements and demanded strict action against him under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Videos that surfaced showed BJP MLAs surrounding Malik and allegedly attempting to assault him.

An irate Randhawa stated, “It is our misfortune that we have people with such a cheap mindset as MLAs. Even though they belong to a particular community, their attacks are always directed at the BJP and the Hindu community.”

Inside the Assembly, Malik stood on a table and accused BJP workers of assaulting him.

The Assembly, which reconvened after a 12-day recess, has been witnessing unruly scenes for the past three days. The House was adjourned for three hours due to the uproar, sparked by the Speaker’s refusal to allow an adjournment motion to discuss the Waqf Act.

BJP MLAs also staged a protest outside the Assembly, accusing the state government of avoiding discussions on unemployment and the regularisation of daily wage workers.

Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma said, “The government is running away from discussions and trying to divert attention from key issues.”

Meanwhile, the Assembly was again adjourned for three hours as the AAP MLA and BJP members clashed inside the House, with Malik pressing for a debate on the Waqf Act. BJP members alleged that Malik had made objectionable remarks that were unacceptable to them.