AAP govt lacks intention to reinstate CDVs : Sachdeva

Hitting out at the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Atishi, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday alleged it is an insensitive dispensation, and said if it does not send a constitutional proposal regarding the reinstatement of bus marshals to the Lieutenant Governor by Sunday evening, the party will launch a protest against the CM.

He accused the Delhi government of continuously betraying the poor and contractual employees of the state, and alleged that the AAP government initially hired thousands of contractual employees, including civil defense volunteers and bus marshals, without following administrative procedures. He further said that they were later abruptly dismissed, jeopardizing their livelihoods, when inquiry into the matter started.

The BJP leader said that it is regrettable on the part of the Delhi government that it did not prepare the necessary constitutional administrative proposal to reinstate these volunteers by November 2, despite LG’s order which mentioned reinstatement of civil defense volunteers and bus marshals from November 1.

The BJP leader further said that if BJP comes to power in Delhi after the upcoming polls in February, 2025, in their first cabinet meeting, the saffron party government will propose giving permanent employment to all contractual employees. He announced that if the AAP government does not issue an order by tomorrow evening, to deploy civil defence volunteers and bus marshals on pollution duty and fix their wages, Delhi BJP will launch a protest against Atishi.