Delhi BJP urges CM to order probe into irregularities in govt-aided institutions

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Thursday claimed that there are two major issues being faced by the people of Delhi, inability of economically weaker students to gain admission into private schools, and the refusal of private hospitals to admit economically weaker patients.

He claimed that many social organizations, on the pretext of providing free education or medical treatment, are receiving financial aid from the government but are failing to provide services to the common people.

He urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to take action against such institutions and order an inquiry into the irregularities in them.

He alleged that over the past ten years, the then AAP government provided financial aid to several institutions run by its political associates to operate schools and dispensaries, claiming that, however, most of these have been involved in irregularities, which needs to be investigated.

According to the Delhi BJP spokesperson, the institutions that have received land at subsidized rates from the then government for running schools and hospitals, as well as financial assistance, are supposed to offer admissions to the economically weaker sections.