AAP alleges unprecedented rise in Verma’s assets over past 5 yrs

Senior AAP leader and Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday hit-out at BJP’s Parvesh Verma, questioning the alleged ‘extraordinary’ rise in the former MP’s assets over the past five years.

Drawing comparisons between Verma’s affidavits from the 2019 and 2025 elections, the AAP leader claimed that there is an unprecedented surge in the BJP leader’s movable assets and an overall asset growth of 645 per cent.

Bharadwaj sarcastically remarked, “If international business schools learned about his methods, Parvesh Verma would be delivering lectures on financial miracles.”

The AAP leader also called for transparency, urging the BJP leaders to address how their ex-MP allegedly achieved such extraordinary financial success, while the majority of people in the country struggle with stagnant wages.

Delving into the affidavit of BJP’s poll candidate from the New Delhi seat, he claimed, “I recently examined his affidavit filed during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and compared it with his latest affidavit from January 2025. It’s worth noting that this was Parvesh Verma’s second election for the Lok Sabha, having already served as an MP. Despite being busy with parliamentary responsibilities, his financial disclosures reveal a staggering rise in assets that raises serious questions,” AAP leader added.

Drawing on his own experience as an MLA, he remarked, “Those in public service rarely have time to focus on earning money legally. Whether through teaching, private employment, consultancy, or legal practice, our schedules leave little room for such pursuits. However, Parvesh Verma appears to have defied these norms with an extraordinary surge in his movable and immovable assets, as well as his annual income,” AAP leader claimed.

He said , “His immovable assets grew from Rs. 12.3 crore to Rs. 19.1 crore, which is a 55 per cent increase. This kind of growth in property value is common and not something to be envious of.”

However, he shifted focus to the remarkable growth in Verma’s movable assets, and claimed that, “Movable assets include cash, bank deposits, gold, silver, bonds, shares, and debentures. From Rs 3.2 crore in 2019, they skyrocketed to Rs 96.5 crore by 2025. This exponential growth left me in awe. Achieving such a leap in five years is nothing short of miraculous,” Bharadwaj added.