6 arrested in voter ID fraud case in Shaheen Bagh

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested six individuals for their alleged involvement in a voter ID fraud case in Shaheen Bagh area of South East Delhi.

The accused were found to have forged critical documents such as Aadhaar cards and electricity bills to create or modify voter ID cards.

Advertisement

The case came to light on December 25 after the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Okhla Assembly Constituency filed a complaint at Shaheen Bagh Police Station.

Advertisement

The complaint alleged that four individuals had applied for voter ID cards or changes of address using forged documents.

Following a thorough investigation, the police arrested six individuals: Mohammad Naim, Sabana Khatoon (who applied for a change of address using a forged electricity bill), Rizwan Ul (a cyber café owner who forged the electricity bill using Photoshop), Rajat Srivastava (another cyber café operator who used an online PDF editing tool to forge documents), Sachin Kumar, and Trilok Chand.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Ravi Kumar Singh stated that one computer used for creating the forged documents has been recovered. Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the forgery network.