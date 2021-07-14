Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya, who was last week transferred by the President of India, on Wednesday took over as the 19th Governor of Tripura, succeeding Ramesh Bais, who has been shifted to Jharkhand.

The 82-year-old Arya was sworn in by Tripura High Court Chief Justice Akil Kureshi at a simple function at the old Raj Bhavan.

Arya, a former Bihar Minister and ex-Bharatiya Janata Party leader, is the third governor of Tripura after the BJP led coalition government came to power in the state around three-and-a-half years ago.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, his cabinet colleagues and leaders of several political parties, besides army and police officers attended the event.

However, the Congress and the Communist Party of India-Marxist leaders, including former chief minister Manik Sarkar, kept away from the ceremony.