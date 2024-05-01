Secretary of Tripura’s prominent club shot dead, one arrested

Armed assailants shot dead the secretary of a prominent club in Tripura, said police on Wednesday, adding that one accused has been arrested.

Durga Prasanna Deb, Secretary of Bharat Ratna Sangha, a leading club and famous social body of Tripura was attacked by five assailants late Tuesday at Usha Bazar. The accused who has been nabbed was identified as Pradyut Dhar Chowdhury.

West Tripura District Superintendent of Police Kiren Kumar K. said that an assailant with his face covered approached the victim’s car, prompting Deb to lower the window of the car. The assailant immediately fired three shots from close range killing the club Secretary on the spot.

He said that law enforcement agencies are conducting intensive raids to apprehend the culprits.

Local BJP leader and former MLA Dilip Das while talking to the media and in an oblique reference to the activities of the anti-socials in the area, said that he couldn’t comment on the reason behind the incident but stated that everyone, including the police, knew the reason behind the murder.

Das said that Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also holds the home portfolio, is clear on his stand to make Tripura crime-free and drug-free.

“Crime and drugs move hand in hand. The state government led by Saha is clear on the stand to achieve a crime-free and drug-free Tripura. The police are now in action. So, there would be no compromise with the perpetrators,” the physician-turned-politician said.