JMM announces Hemant Soren’s sister Anjani as its Lok Sabha candidate from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday officially declared Anjani Soren, sister of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, as its candidate from the Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat in Odisha.

She is the daughter of JMM founder Shibu Soren.

Anjani is all set to take on BJP’s Naba Charan Majhi and BJD’s Sudam Marndi, who was once spearheading the JMM in Odisha.

The BJP dropped sitting MP and Union Minister Bisweswar Tudu to nominate Naba Charan Majhi this time from the Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat.

Advertisement

Anjani Soren had also contested in the 2019 general elections from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat as a JMM candidate. She had polled 1,35,552 votes and finished third in the polls which was won by BJP’s Bisheswar Tudu. Bishweswar Tudu won the seat with 42.1 per cent votes, while the BJD finished second. The Congress had not fielded any candidate from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat in 2019.