UPSBC records threefold increase in turnover

In a remarkable feat, Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Limited( UPSBC), an entity under the Public Works Department, has earned a fivefold increase in its profit and a threefold growth in turnover during the six-and-a-half-year tenure of the Yogi Government.

During this period, the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Limited has constructed 370 bridges in the last six and a half years. These include 253 river bridges, 107 ROBs, and 10 flyovers. Due to the construction of these bridges, the turnover of the department has increased three times in the last six and a half years.

The turnover of the corporation was Rs 1013.74 crore in 2017-18, and this year it is expected to be more than Rs 2800 crore, while last year it was Rs 1,946 crore. Similarly, the dividend of the corporation has also increased five times in the last six and a half years.

Advertisement

While the corporation’s dividend in the year 2017-18 was Rs 24.92 crore, in the year 2022-23 it earned a record profit of Rs 119.63 crore. Meanwhile, the corporation has set a target of building 52 river bridges and 45 ROBs in the current financial year.

Progress towards these goals is evident, as the corporation has already completed construction on 15 river bridges and 15 ROBs. Furthermore, construction efforts are in full swing for 37 river bridges and 30 ROBs.

UPSBC is planning to construct an elevated flyover based on the precast segmental box system from Arjun Ganj to Mari Mata Temple in the capital, connecting to the Shaheed Path.

The department aims to complete the construction of this 2.10 km elevated flyover in 18 months. The project also includes the construction of an underpass beneath the Shaheed Path.

Additionally, the corporation is going to construct an underpass using pushing technology to get rid of the jam due to the presence of a metro rail line at the busy Awadh Chauraha.

Apart from this, keeping in view the historical background of Ayodhya, the work of beautifying the playground, parking, food stall, park, toilet, facade, advertisement place, etc. is being done as per the self-sustaining maintenance model in the viaduct part under the railway over-bridge under construction in Ayodhya.