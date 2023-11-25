Logo

# India

Winter Session of UP Assembly from November 28

Statesman News Service | Lucknow | November 25, 2023 6:26 pm

(PhotoSNS)

The Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly is set to start on November 28. For the first time, the state assembly session will be conducted with new rules. The changes, approved in the previous session, will now be implemented in this session.

As part of these changes, leaders will no longer be allowed to bring mobile phones into the House. Additionally, carrying flags and banners into the House during the session will also be prohibited.

During this period, the impact of the Yogi government’s commitment to prioritize women’s empowerment will be seen in the assembly as well. Priority will be given to women members to speak during the session.

According to officials here on Saturday, the first day of Uttar Pradesh Winter session, starting on Tuesday, will begin with messages of condolences for the current and former members of the House who have passed away.

On November 29, official proceedings in the session will commence in the first half, including the presentation of ordinances, notifications, rules, etc., on the table of the House. Simultaneously, the introduction of bills will also take place.

After 12:30pm, the presentation of demands for supplementary grants for the financial year 2023-24 and other legislative tasks will be undertaken. The notable feature of this session will be the emphasis on giving women members priority in speaking.

Moreover, supplementary grants for the financial year 2023-24 will be discussed on November 30, the third day of the session. There will be consideration and voting on the demands of the members.

Additionally, the Appropriation Bill will be introduced with the permission of the House. Alongside this, other legislative tasks will be addressed. On the last day of the Winter session on December 1, legislative activities will be concluded.

