Yogi Govt gears to combat heat-related illnesses in Uttar Pradesh

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Health Department of Uttar Pradesh has geared up for the prevention and management of heat-related diseases in the state during summer.

Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma, the Principal Secretary of the Health Department, has issued guidelines to all District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers in this regard, officials here on Thursday said.

These guidelines outline the activities to be conducted by the Health Department with inter-departmental coordination. Moreover, they offer guidance on the dos and don’ts to be followed during extreme heat waves.

It is noteworthy that various central institutions have expressed the possibility of temperatures being above normal in most parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh this year. The State Government has issued these guidelines keeping in mind the interests of the public.

Notably, various institutions have anticipated seasonal outbreaks of diseases between March and May 2024. According to reports, most parts of the country are likely to experience higher temperatures than usual during this summer, especially the Central and northwestern parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, in many parts of the country, the monthly minimum temperatures during this period are also expected to be higher than usual. Moreover, there is a higher likelihood of heatwaves prevailing in the central and northwestern regions of the country from March to May 2024.

Given the growing concern over rising temperatures, the Health Department will have inter-departmental coordination to organise an array of events to raise awareness about heat-related diseases as well as their prevention and management.

The department will also make arrangements for cool and clean drinking water in crowded places and provide shelters for heat protection. Besides, weather forecasts and temperatures will be displayed on screens installed at crowded locations, while awareness sessions will be held on protection from heatwaves in schools.

As per the guidelines, the Health Department will prioritize the training and awareness of medical officers, paramedical staff, and frontline workers, ensuring they are equipped with the skills to promptly identify and treat these diseases. Additionally, sufficient availability of essential medications, intravenous fluids, ice packs, oral rehydration salts, and other necessary supplies will be ensured.

Furthermore, the availability and functionality of necessary equipment will be ensured. According to the guidelines, medical units should have a sufficient supply of clean drinking water and continuous operation of cooling equipment to cope with extreme temperatures.

The government will also ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply, install solar panels where possible, and take energy conservation measures. Efforts will be made to lower indoor temperatures by implementing techniques such as cool or green roofing. Additionally, measures like installing shades on windows and open areas will also be taken.

Moreover, educational materials will be distributed to raise public awareness about heat-related illnesses and how to prevent and manage it.

A heat wave affects the body’s functioning. In situations where immediate treatment is not available, affected individuals could face fatal consequences. To minimize the effects of a heat wave, attention should be paid to these facts.

Do’s:

1. Stay cautious:

– Remember the warnings issued through the media about heat waves/sunstroke.

– Recognize symptoms like weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating, fainting, etc.

– Seek immediate medical advice if experiencing weakness or fainting.

2. Stay hydrated:

– Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

– Carry water while traveling.

– Use homemade drinks like buttermilk, rice water, lemon water, etc., to replenish lost fluids.

– Consume watery seasonal fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumber, oranges, grapes, pineapple, and cucumber.

3. Keep the body covered:

– Wear light-colored, sweat-absorbing clothes.

– Use sunglasses, hats, umbrellas, and sandals.

– If working outdoors, keep your head, face, hands, and feet covered with damp clothes and use an umbrella.

4. Stay indoors as much as possible:

– Stay in cool places with proper ventilation.

– Take measures to block direct sunlight and heat waves and keep your homes cool. Keep windows, curtains, and doors closed where the sun shines directly. Open them in the evening/night to cool down rooms.

– Increase rest time indoors.

5. Special instructions for high-risk groups:

Infants less than a year old, pregnant women, outdoor workers, sick people, especially those with heart disease or high blood pressure, and those transitioning from cold to hot areas, should pay special attention as they are more vulnerable to heat waves.

6. Other precautions:

– Regularly monitor and review the health of elderly and sick individuals who live alone.

– Try to stay on the lower floors of your house during daytime.

– Use fans, wet clothes, etc., to keep body temperature low.

Don’ts:

– Avoid going out in extreme heat, especially between 12 noon to 3 PM when the sun’s rays are direct.

– Do not go barefoot outside.

– Avoid high-protein foods and stale food.

– Do not leave children and pets in closed vehicles.

– Avoid wearing heavy and tight clothes of dark colors.

– Avoid heavy physical work when the outside temperature is high.

– Avoid cooking during extreme heat, open doors and windows to cool down the kitchen.

– Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, carbonated soft drinks, etc., as they cause dehydration.