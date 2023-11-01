Prices of commercial LPG cylinders surge by over Rs 100, second hike in a month

The Oil marketing Companies on Wednesday increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 101.5 which are effective from November 1 itself.

As per the revised rates, a 19 kg LPG cylinder will now be Rs 1,833 from Rs 1,731 earlier in Delhi. This is the second time in a month that the prices of commercial LPG cylinders have been increased.

On 1 October, the price was increased by Rs 209 per cylinder.

While a commercial LPG cylinder in Mumbai will cost Rs 1,785.50, people in Kolkata will have to shell out Rs 1,943 for it and the same will cost Rs 1,999.50 per cylinder for those in Chennai.

The price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by state-run oil marketing companies – Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

While the cost of commercial LPG cylinders has been increased, the cost of domestic LPG, which is used in households for cooking, remains unchanged.