KCR takes cue from Congress on LPG subsidy

Taking a cue from the six poll guarantees of the Congress, the BRS supremo, K Chandrasekhar Rao, also promised enhanced welfare pensions, LPG cylinders at Rs 400 as well as Rs 3,000 to eligible women every month in the party manifesto for the upcoming assembly election in the state. He also promised life insurance of Rs 5 lakh for the 93 lakhs BPL families in the state with the state government paying the premium to LIC.

A month ago, when the Congress announced six poll guarantees and various other promises to different social groups, the BRS had said it was just a copy and paste job, with the national party simply augmenting the amount in existing schemes introduced by the BRS government.

While the Congress is trying to woo the women and middle class with LPG subsidy of Rs 500 and monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 to all women, like it did in Karnataka election, the BRS also adopted the same with Rao offering LPG cylinders at Rs 400 to BPL families monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 to eligible woman.

The BRS also promised to hike Asara pensions, currently at Rs 2,016 to Rs 5,000 gradually over a period of five years and disability pension will also be hiked from Rs 4,016 to Rs 6,016 in the same manner. The annual financial assistance for farmers called Rythu Bandhu will be increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000 per acre in five years.

The Congress had promised to increase KCR’s flagship scheme to Rs 15,000 per acre and extend it to tenant farmers too. Additionally superfine rice will be supplied to all ration card holders. Under Arogyasri, the health scheme, the coverage would be enhanced from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

The chief minister also handed out B forms to 51 candidates today while the remaining will be given on Monday since the forms requiring several signatures for each set were not ready. The candidates were also given cheques of Rs 40 lakhs as funding from the party to meet poll expenses.

He also advised the candidates to seek the help of legal experts and auditors appointed by the party and file their nominations with utmost care. “The electoral rules are changing for every election. Just because you have contested earlier do not take things for granted and get your doubts cleared from our legal team before filing nomination forms and filing them,” said Rao citing the legal wrangles faced by minister V Srinivas Goud and Gadwal MLA Banda Krishna Mohan Reddy.

He also urged the candidates to treat leaders and activists with respect citing the case of former MLA Jupally Krishna Rao who lost the election because of his inability to take along local leaders.

He also tried to pacify those who did not get MLA tickets, saying they will get the opportunities. This was the first time he had ventured out since his recent sickness first due to viral infection followed by a secondary one.