Raj polls: BJP announces slew of benefits to women, farmers, SC/ST in party manifesto

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday released the party manifesto for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections and promised a strong government, best infrastructure, safety to women-Dalit-poor group, free education to girls, a bonanza of farmer schemes, and the Ladli Protsahan Yojna.

Releasing the ‘sankalp patra’ at the party office here, he said the party has focussed its campaign on three main planks of development : Sabaka Saath, Sabka Vishwas; empowerment of poor, SC/Stand women; and infrastructure development.

Nadda went on to list the differences between the BJP and the Congress.

“For the BJP, the manifesto is a roadmap for the development and prosperity of the state. Sankalp Patra is not just a few words written on pages, but we are committed to fulfilling these sentences. Our history is proof that we did whatever we said or promised to the public,” he said.

“The Congress party in Rajasthan has become known for five things in five years. Number one is corruption, the disrespect/insult of women and neglect of farmers. This is the state where the rate of electricity is highest and petrol-diesel has the highest VAT. The number of paper leaks that happened here has broken all records,” he alleged.

According to the BJP manifesto, wheat produce will be purchased at Rs 2,700 per quintal and a bonus will be given on the minimum support price (MSP). A committee will be formed to give compensation to 19,400 farmers whose land has been confiscated by the Ashok Gehlot government due non-payment of bank loans.

For the safety of women, ‘Mahila Thana’ will be opened in every district and Mahila Police desk in every police station, and an anti-romeo force will be deployed, it said.

“A Special Investigation Team would be set up to probe the cases of paper leak, corruption in Jal Jeevan Mission, Old Age Pension scheme, fertilizer scam and others,” the manifesto stated.

In the pattern of Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Laxmi Yojna, a savings bond of Rs 2 lakh will be given to every newborn daughter. In this, Rs 6,000 will be deposited in the account when the child enters class 6, Rs 8,000 in class 9, Rs 10,000 in class 10, Rs 14,000 in class 12, Rs 50,000 for professional studies and after turning 21 years, Rs 1 lakh will be deposited in the account.

The saffron party also promised that Kisan Saman Nidhi would be raised to Rs 12,000 per annum and LPG cylinders to deserving Ujjawala beneficiaries would be provided at Rs 450.

In the 80-page BJP manifesto, for women, a 50 per cent reservation in teacher recruitment will be given, all pending vacancies for women will be filled on priority and reservation for women in teacher recruitment will be increased to 50 per cent. Monthly pension of widows and destitute women will be increased to Rs 1,500 and will provide opportunities for four free medical checkups every year to poor and elderly citizens, the manifesto added.