MCL provides e-vehicles to women SHGs for waste collection in Sambalpur

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has provided 10 electric vehicles to Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) for waste collection through women Self-help Groups (SGH), a one-of-its-kind sustainable initiative under CSR for women empowerment besides encouraging environment-friendly cleanliness drive.

The e-vehicles were launched for public service by SMC Commissioner Shri Vedbhushan, IAS, and General Manager (Civil/CSR) Shri RK Panigrahi at a ceremony last evening.

Waste management in urban areas has long been a pressing challenge in India, especially in smaller cities with narrow lanes and by-lanes like the oldest city in western Odisha.

Advertisement

In response to this critical issue faced by the municipality, MCL came forward to support Sambalpur district administration to turn in reality this idea of sustainable and effective waste management in the municipal area.

MCL extended financial assistance of Rs. 45 Lakhs under CSR initiative, enabling the procurement of ten Battery Operated Vehicles (BOVs), which will be used for door-to-door garbage collection, making a substantial contribution towards environment and women empowerment.

The introduction of these electric-vehicles mark a significant milestone in waste management for the SMC area, aiming to achieve a garbage-free environment by ensuring timely collection of waste from the most challenging lanes, besides reducing the carbon footprint associated with conventional vehicles.

Breaking gender stereotypes, women e-vehicle operators of three SHGs will be piloting and managing the vehicles provided under CSR by MCL, which seeks to foster economic and social empowerment of underprivileged segments of the society.

Nearly four lakh residents in approximately 85,000 households in the municipality area will be benefitted by the cleanliness and green initiative.