Uday A Kaole appointed CMD of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) announced on Wednesday the appointment of Uday A Kaole as its Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD).

MCL has been the highest coal producing subsidiary of Coal India Limited, and is one of the eight subsidiaries of Coal India Limited.

The CMD was accorded a rousing welcome on his arrival at MCL headquarters in Sambalpur, Odisha with Security Services presenting the ceremonial guard of honour.

Prior to joining MCL as the CMD, Kaole was the Director (Technical) at Bharat Coking Coal Limited, Dhanbad.

Uday A Kaole brings with him 36 years of rich technical and administrative experience in coal mining sector.

He has a long experience of working in challenging underground coal mines operations, as well as in the Opencast mines.

He had joined Coal India as Junior Engineering (Trainee) in 1987 and served at various important positions in Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) and South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL).

A mining engineering graduate from Nagpur University with the First Class Mine Manager competency certification, Kaole also has degrees of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Legum Baccalaureus (LLB) from Nagpur University.

Uday A Kaole was recommended for the post of CMD of MCL from a list of 12 candidates, who were interviewed by the PESB selection panel in its meeting held September 19, 2023.

Out of 12 candidates, two candidates were from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), two candidates from Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), two from Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and one each from Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd (CMPDIL), NTPC Limited, Indian Railways Accounts Service, Indian Railways Stores Service and BCCL.