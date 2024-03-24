MCL becomes first ever company to achieve 200 MT coal production

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has become the first ever company to achieve the magic figure of 200 million tonne (MT) coal production in a financial year, setting a new benchmark in the coal sector.

A wave of joy spread across MCL, which has mining operations in Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts of Odisha, as the company crossed 200 MT mark on Saturday night.

Uday Anant Kaole, Chairman-cum Managing Director, congratulated every member of MCL family and associated agencies.

“It gives me immense pleasure to share the news of this extraordinary milestone of 200 million tonnes in coal production. This is not just a number, but a symbol of our commitment, hard work, and perseverance,” said the CMD, exhorting Team MCL to continue with best efforts to ensure sufficient coal to meet energy requirements of the country.

MCL had earlier crossed 100 MT mark in coal production in the financial year 2009-10, while 150 MT mark was crossed in financial year 2021-22 when the company recorded over 168 MT coal production. 200MT has come within two years.