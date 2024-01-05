Annual Mines Safety Fortnight 2024 begins in Odisha

The Annual Mines Safety Fortnight 2024 at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) began on Friday through a ‘safety rally’ by its employees and their family members at Sambalpur in Odisha.

The fortnight will be celebrated from January 5 to January 18 under the aegis of Directorate General of Mines Safety.

P K Patel, Chief Vigilance Officer, MCL unfurled the safety flag in presence of J K Borah, Director (Technical/Operations); A K Behura, Director (Finance); and A S Bapat, Director (Technical/Projects and Planning); P R Thakur, Director, Mines Safety, Bhubaneswar Region-II and Area General Managers, who joined through video-conferencing.

Borah administered the safety pledge to all the employees at the company headquarters. ‘Suraksha rath’ was also flagged off to raise awareness. Similar programmes were organised in the operational areas of MCL to propagate awareness on Mines Safety.

In his address, Patel stressed the significance of cultivating safety habits on a daily basis within the coal mines emphasizing “safety is top priority”.

The dignitaries also felicitated the MCL Rescue team who stood victorious at the All India Mines Rescue Competition 2023.

A street play, depicting the importance of safety conscience in the coal mines was also presented on this occasion. As part of the Annual Mines Safety Fortnight celebrations, a series of activities and competitions are being organized in all units of the company, a release added.