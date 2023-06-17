Himachal CM inaugurates Real Estate Expo-2023

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated Real Estate Expo-2023 here on Saturday. He interacted with the developers on the occasion and sought information from them about the facilities being extended to the customers.

About 15 developers and promoters and public sector banks are participating in the Expo. Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Ashish Butail, Principal Advisor (Media) to Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan, Mayor, Surender Chauhan, Deputy Mayor, Uma Kaushal, Chairman of Tribune Trust, N.N. Vohra, Deputy Commissioner, Aditya Negi and SP Sanjeev Gandhi were also present on the occasion amongst others.