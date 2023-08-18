Four years of Article 370 abrogation, J&K on the path of development

The state of Jammu and Kashmir has marked four years of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, the articles which gave a special status to the state-turned-Union Territory.

It was one of the milestones of the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government at the Centre to go into Indian history in bold letters.

Post the abrogation, the state was filled with unpleasant incidents like stone pelting and flourishing of terrorist organisations.

Advertisement

In the age of digitalisation, the state was left untouched with even the basic necessities. Amid stone pelting, students were not able to go to school, women were not able to move freely on the streets, and people were not able to celebrate festivals.

The decision was highly-welcomed by the leaders as well by the judicial system.

This week itself, the Supreme Court on Thursday appeared unenthusiastic to accept an “invitation” to judicially review the “wisdom” behind the Union government’s decision.

Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas

The Modi Government has commenced a business revival package with over Rs 1,300 crore. In 2022-23, the state received all-time high investments worth Rs 1,547 crore for development projects.

From 1947 to 2019, the UT received Rs 14,000 crore investments while in the period between 2019 to 2023, it received Rs 81,222 crore.

The UT also got connected with the global economy as the exports of Kashmiri handcrafts touched an unexpected record-setting of Rs 1,116 crore.

Another key development is the Mall of Kashmir as the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone of the first international mall in Jammu and Kashmir.

Government initiatives

As per reports, through the Prime Minister’s Development Package, 29 projects have been completed and 53 projects of Rs 58,477 crore in Jammu & Kashmir and 9 projects of Rs 21,441 crore in Ladakh are under progress.

A lot of infrastructure development projects were also launched in the UT as an 8.45 km long new Banihal Tunnel was opened this year. Under PM Gram Sadak Yojana, 18001 km of roads were constructed covering 2074 places.

Resource-wise too, J&K’s water connectivity has been enhanced through the Main Ravi Canal, Tral Lift Irrigation Scheme, and comprehensive flood management plan of river Jhelum.

An Accelerated Recruitment Committee (ARC) was constituted for identifying Gazetted, Non-Gazetted & Class-IV posts in the UT of J&K.

Since 2019, a total of 29,813 persons have been recruited in addition to 5523 vacancies have been referred to Recruiting Agencies.

Educational institutions

It is worth mentioning that Jammu is the only city to have IIT, IIM and AIIMS. Seven medical colleges, two state cancer institutes and 15 nursing colleges have been operationalised in J&K with two AIIMS, one for each division, were sanctioned with an estimated budget of Rs 2,000 crore each. The number of Government Degree/Engineering Colleges has increased from 96 to 147.