Coal production spikes by 35 pc YoY to 39.53 MT in Q1 FY25

The production of coal has increased by 35 per cent YoY from 29.26 million tonnes (MT) in Q1 of FY24, to 39.53 MT in Q1 of FY25, the Ministry of Coal said on Wednesday.

The growth showcases remarkable increase in coal production and dispatch from captive and commercial coal blocks.

The coal dispatch has shown a growth of 34.25 per cent YoY, from 34.07 MT in Q1 of FY24 to 45.68 MT in Q1 of FY25.

As per the data released by the Ministry, the production for the power sector has seen a substantial increase, rising from 25.02 MT in Q1 of last year to 30.16 MT in Q1 of this year, marking a 20.5 per cent year-on-year growth.

The production from sale of coal mines has increased impressively, climbing from 2.80 MT in Q1 of last year to 6.81 MT in Q1 of this year, a 143 per cent year-on-year growth.

Production from the Non-Regulated Sector (NRS) has grown significantly, from 1.44 MT in Q1 of last year to 2.55 MT in Q1 of this year, a 77 per cent year-on-year increase.

In terms of dispatch to the power sector, it increased from 28.90 MT in Q1 of last year to 35.65 MT in Q1 of this year, achieving a 23.3% year-on-year growth.

Dispatch for the sale of coal rose from 3.51 MT in Q1 of last year to 7.64 MT in Q1 of this year, an impressive 117.67 per cent year-on-year growth.

Further, the dispatch to the NRS grew from 1.66 MT in Q1 of last year to 2.38 MT in Q1 of this year, reflecting a 43.4 per cent year-on-year increase.