Coal production from captive, commercial mines for FY25 reaches 167.36 MT

The Ministry of Coal said on Wednesday that the total coal production from captive and commercial mines for the financial year 2024-25 has reached 167.36 million tonnes (MT) as of February 2025.

This represents a 32.53 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to the 126.28 MT produced by February last year.

It further said that the coal dispatch has also witnessed a significant surge, with total dispatch for the financial year reaching 170.66 MT, surpassing the 128.45 MT recorded in the previous year.

This marks a 32.86 per cent YoY growth, ensuring a stable and uninterrupted coal supply to key sectors such as power, steel, and cement.

The Ministry also highlighted the performance of the Bhaskarpara Coal mine of M/s Prakash Industries Limited, saying it commenced coal production on February 15, 2025, with a Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of 15 MT.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of Coal said it remains committed to fostering a sustainable and efficient coal sector that contributes to national growth and development.

The coal sector will play a pivotal role in achieving this goal by ensuring energy security, promoting sustainable development, and driving economic progress.

As per the recent data, the output of eight key infrastructure sectors rose by 4.6 per cent in January against a 4.2 per cent expansion in the same month of last year.

Among these, coal production recorded an increase of 4.6 per cent in January over last year, with its cumulative index increasing by 6 per cent during April to January, 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year.