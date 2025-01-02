Coal production, dispatch reach milestones in FY24-25

In the financial year 2024-25, as of December, the coal production and dispatch, both from the captive and commercial mines, registered record performances.

As per the Ministry of Coal data, the total coal production from captive and commercial mines between April 1 and December 31, reached 131.05 MT, representing a 34.20% increase from 97.665 MT in the same period last year.

Advertisement

While the total dispatch from captive and commercial mines between April 1 and December 31, 2024, reached 137.34 MT, an increase of 33.95% from 102.53 MT in the same period last year.

Advertisement

In December itself, the highest ever monthly coal production was recorded with 18.40 MT of coal produced during the month. This achievement surpasses all previous records, with a daily average production of 0.594 MT, marking a 30.75% increase from the daily average of 0.445 MT in December 2023.

While the dispatch of coal from captive and commercial mines also reached an all-time high in December with 17.67 MT of coal dispatched during the month. This represents a 33.20% increase from the daily average of 0.426 MT in December 2023, with a daily average dispatch of 0.570 MT.

Coal sector has also demonstrated a remarkable growth of 7.5% among the eight core industries as per the Index of Eight Core Industries in the month of November.

As per the government data, the index of coal industry has reached 172.9 points during Apr-Nov’24 as compared to 162.5 points during the same period of last year, showcasing highest growth of 6.4 % among the all eight core industries.