India achieves historic 1 billion tonnes coal production

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed India’s historic achievement of 1 billion tonnes coal production, highlighting significant commitment to energy security, economic growth and self-reliance.

He called it a “proud moment for India” and recognized the relentless dedication and hard work of those associated with the sector.

Advertisement

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, has said that India has achieved a historic milestone by surpassing 1 billion tonnes in coal production, marking a significant step towards meeting the country’s growing energy demands.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the minister said that leveraging advanced technologies and efficient mining practices, India has not only boosted production but also prioritized sustainable and responsible mining.

He said this remarkable achievement is set to fuel economic growth, support the nation’s power needs, and pave the way for a brighter, energy-secure future for all Indians.

“India has crossed a monumental 1 BILLION TONNES of coal production! With cutting-edge technologies and efficient methods, we’ve not only increased production but also ensured sustainable and responsible mining. This achievement will fuel our increasing power demands, drive economic growth, and ensure a brighter future for every Indian,” the minister added.

The Minister also notified that approximately 74% of power generation in India relies on Thermal Power Plants (TPPs), reaffirming the need for a robust and sustainable coal sector.

The Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to the dedicated workforce of the coal sector, serving as the backbone of the nation’s energy security.

He thanked them for their tireless efforts and commitment that made this milestone possible.

As per the latest Coal Ministry data, coal continues to be an indispensable energy source, contributing to 5% of the national energy mix with the fifth-largest geological coal reserves globally and as the second-largest consumer.

The sector remains a cornerstone of India’s energy security, playing a vital role in the country’s industrial and economic growth.

Among the eight core industries, coal has exhibited the highest growth rate, recording a 5.3% increase in December 2024 compared to the previous year.