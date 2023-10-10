Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra assumes charge as PNB executive director

Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra has assumed the charge of executive director on the board of the Punjab National Bank in the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

Mahapatra started his banking journey with the Punjab National Bank as management trainee in 1989 and has served the bank for 34 years in various capacities across the country. A banking veteran, Mohapatra brings to the table a wealth of knowledge across multiple domains of branch banking, credit & MSME, risk management, business process, FOREX and trade finance, compliance, among others.

A post graduate in political science from the Utkal University, he is also a certified associate member of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB). He also did a leadership development programme for senior management of PSB from IIM Bangalore.

