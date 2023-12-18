‘PNB officials under tremendous workload’

Officers of Punjab National Bank have been working hard to remain number one as a nationalised bank in India. Addressing the 1st Triennial Conference of All India Punjab National Bank Officers’ Association ( AIPNBOA) in Siliguri today the General Secretary of AIPNBOA Dilip Saha said: “The PNB was number one among other nationalised banks a few years back.

But at present the bank is not performing well and we have been struggling hard to remain number one since fall in our business.” “The management is blaming that officers are not working seriously. Is this correct? In a meeting I urged the management to discuss about the matter with the officers to find out the exact cause behind it and to formulate strategies to increase businesses,” Mr Saha said. Mr Saha also pointed out officers are under tremendous workload related to transactions at their respective branch offices and they don’t have extra time to visit field for the development of businesses.

The AIPNBOA General Secretary Mr Saha also discussed about stress and how to manage stress. Quoting a senior administrative official in management, Mr Saha said: “ Senior officials do not want hard working officers. They want smart officers, who can manage keep himself stress free and manage present banking job scientifically.”He also observed that there were some districts like Nadia and Purulia in West Bengal where banking business was so poor.

