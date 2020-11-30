To facilitate your bank related activities, we share with you the dates when the banks would be closed during the month of December so that you can carry out your undertakings by planning well in advance.

We have included bank holidays from different states and Union Territories of India.

In view of the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many banks have reduced the working hours of the employees to promote social distancing.

Here is the full list of bank holidays in December 2020:

December 12 – Second Saturday December 25- Christmas Day December 26- Fourth Saturday

Regional Bank Holidays in December 2020

Nagaland – December 1 – State Inauguration Day

Arunachal Pradesh – December 1 – Indigenous Faith Day

Karnataka – December 3 – Kanakadasa Jayanti

Tripura – December 3 – World Disabled Day

Goa – December 3 – Feast of St Francis Xavier, December 19 – Goa Liberation Day

Jammu and Kashmir – December 5 – Birthday of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah

Meghalaya – December 18 – Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham, December 30 – U Kiang Nangbah

Chandigarh – December 18 – Guru Ghasidas Jayanti

Punjab – December 19 – Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji’s Martyrdom Day

Sikkim – December 30 – Tamu Losar

Manipur – December 31- New Year’s Eve

December 25 is a national holiday on the occasion of Christmas. All the banks across India will remain closed on this day as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) places this day as Holiday under ‘Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday’.

Very Important: There will be a three-day bank holiday in the last week of December 2020 as banks will remain closed on Friday (December 25), Saturday (December 26) and Sunday (December 27).

Besides, several banks might remain shut state-wise as per their local-festivals holidays.

Customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches to know about the working days of the banks in their regions.

PS: In the case of a month with five Saturdays, the fifth Saturday will be a working day.

Disclaimer: All precautions have been taken to gather the most accurate information about the Bank Holiday dates for the month of December 2020. However, readers are advised to verify with their local branches to corroborate the same.