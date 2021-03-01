To facilitate your bank related activities, we share with you the dates when the banks would be closed during the month of March so that you can carry out your undertakings by planning well in advance.

We have included bank holidays from different States and Union Territories of India.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, many banks have altered the working hours of the employees to promote social distancing.

Banks across India will remain close for 11 days in the month of March. The holidays include two second Saturdays and four Sundays.

Here is the entire list of holidays for March 2021 as per RBI:

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the banks will be closed on 5, 11, 22, 29, and 30 March.

5 March 2021: Holiday in Mizoram for the Chapcher Kut celebration

7 March 2021: Sunday holiday

11 March 2021: Mahashivratri

13 March 2021: Second Saturday holiday

14 March 2021: Sunday holiday

21 March 2021: Sunday holiday

22 March 2021: Bihar Day holiday

27 March 2021: Fourth Saturday holiday

28 March 2021: Sunday holiday

29 March 2021: Dhuleti/Yaosang second day

30 March 2021: Holi

Apart from these days, several banks might remain closed as many unions have called for a nationwide strike against the government’s plan for making the banking sector private. The two-day-long strike is on 15 and 16 March.

While the banks will remain closed on these days, the internet and mobile banking will work as usual and customers will be able to make online transactions easily.

Customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches to know about the working days of the banks in their regions.

PS: In the case of a month with five Saturdays, the fifth Saturday will be a working day.

Disclaimer: All precautions have been taken to gather the most accurate information about the Bank Holiday dates for the month of December 2020. However, readers are advised to verify with their local branches to corroborate the same.